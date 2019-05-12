AUGUSTA — A 22-year-old Saco woman has been identified by authorities as the driver who was killed Saturday night after she drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 and collided head-on with a pair of cars.

Sierra Prescott died instantly in the crash, which happened about 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lane between Exits 109 and 112. That section of the highway was closed for about three hours.

Maine State Police said Sunday morning they were still investigating why Prescott drove her car in the wrong lane of traffic.

A second woman who was a passenger in one of the other cars — 44-year-old Shuba Raja — was critically injured, police said. She was flown by the Lifeflight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Raja was a passenger in a car driven by Vikram Kumar, 40, of Bangor.

Police said the third vehicle involved in the crash was driven by Frederick Homans, 61, of Northport.

The two other drivers were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta with minor injuries.

This story will be updated.

