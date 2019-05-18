I am dismayed to see how the media continue to tout how great the economy is based on superficial data concerning jobs. There is rarely any mention that this economy is based on tax cuts, which have created a ballooning debt burden that threatens our ability to function within the next several years. We have never had such large deficits in the absence of a recession and certainly not when the economy is supposedly booming.

Short-term gimmicks, including unnecessary tax cuts, certainly fuel the economy, but our record deficits these past two years have proven they do not “pay for themselves,” as was claimed when they were initiated.

Donald Trump has used such economic gimmicks in his own companies in the past to boost short-term gains. This eventually resulted in six business bankruptcies when the bills came due and the debt was untenable. His creditors took the fall in each of those cases, while he continued to tout his incredible business acumen. As a country, we won’t have the luxury of falling back on bankruptcy when our enormous debt becomes unsustainable.

Please don’t be fooled by all the hype and the media “experts” who have buried their heads in the sandpiles of jobs reports and stock prices. It doesn’t take an economics degree to know that everything comes with a price and that price needs to be paid at some point. We don’t want to be known as the most selfish generation who lived it large at the expense of our children’s future.

Peter Rowland

Raymond

