CORNVILLE — It may have been rainy Sunday, but that didn’t stop some die-hard shoppers from heading to the 10-Mile Yard Sale for a chance to purchase everything from lawn mowers and kitchen appliances to clothing, suitcases and books at a discount.

“There are some die-hard people who have been out,” said Jim Strout, who lives on West Ridge Road and has participated in the annual sale for about 10 years.

“Yesterday was real busy. We had a good turnout, and people seemed happy,” Strout said. “The weather today hasn’t really cooperated, but we still have a few people out here.”

The annual 10-Mile Yard Sale, which stretches from Cass Corner in Cornville to the intersection of Malbons Mills Road and Dr. Mann Road in Skowhegan, started in 1983 and typically draws bumper-to-bumper traffic for a two-day flea market stretching over more than 50 lawns, barns and vacant lots.

The crowds were sparse Sunday, but several vendors said they more than made up for the bad weather Saturday.

“We had about 100 stops an hour,” said Chris Flynn, who bought a house on West Ridge Road in December and was participating in his first 10-Mile Yard Sale.

Flynn said he took in over $400 in sales Saturday, though he still had a few items – backpacks still in their packaging, tires, a cedar chest and other things – for sale Sunday.

“I think the rain definitely put a damper on things,” he said from under the cover of a tent set up over his belongings.

Brian Bowley, who has been selling items at the sale for about a decade, pays $20 to rent a lot on Dr. Mann Road in Skowhegan. He said he typically takes in $1,000 to $3,000 in profits but made less this year because he didn’t have as many large items to sell.

“It’s a good way to get rid of my junk,” said Bowley, of Burnham. “Or someone else’s treasure – whatever you want to call it.”

As for the deals at Sunday’s sale, shoppers said they were unbeatable.

“I found cookbooks,” said Mary St. Amand-Sanipas, holding onto two books she planned to purchase from Bowley. “I’m always collecting cookbooks. I love cookbooks.”

St. Amand-Sanipas also said she found a salad shooter to chop up vegetables for $1 at another vendor.

“I came today because I had to work yesterday,” she said. “But coming in the rain kind of gives you better deals, too. They want to get rid of the stuff on Sunday anyways because today’s the last day. We figured that out, too.”

St. Amand-Sanipas wasn’t the only one who said better deals are to be had when the weather’s bad.

Tracey Mills of Benton said that in addition to the bargains, the rain also keeps traffic to a minimum.

She walked away Sunday with a cat bed for $1 and a charcoal grill originally priced at $30 but that she talked down to $20.

“I’m thrilled,” she said. “It was worth coming for that alone.”

