MILITARY REUNIONS

The last reunion of USS Iwo Jima (LPH2/LHD7) shipmates for all ship’s company and embarked Navy and Marine Corps personnel who were on board, Oct. 2-5, Sheraton Waterside Hotel, Norfolk, Va. Contact: Robert G. McAnally, 152 Frissell St., Hampton, Va., 757-723-0317, email: [email protected] or go to http://ussiwojimashipmates.cfns.net/.

U.S. Army 2nd Infantry Division, 98th annual national reunion, Sept. 18-22 in Tucson, Arizona. Contact Bob Haynes at [email protected] or call 224-225-1202.

CLASS REUNIONS

Deering High School classes of the 1950s, annual luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at the Fireside Inn on Riverside Street, Portland. Reservations must be made by June 12. For more details, call Cynthia Snow Simpson at 854-0042 or Jan Hall Jaworski at 797-0560.

Portland High School class of 1964, 55th reunion luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at DiMillo’s on Commercial Street, Portland. Cost is $30 per person. Please send check by July 10 deadline to Carol Roderick, 37 Westlawn Ave., Portland, ME 04103. For more details, email Jacquie at [email protected]

Portland High School class of 1969, 50th reunion, Aug. 3 at the Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland. The class is currently planning a number of events to include: social hour, dinner, dance, also sunset cruise and golfing if there is enough interest.They also are upgrading the class member contact list. Those whose addresses have changed since the last reunion should forward their email address or mailing address to Suzanne Winch Meserve at [email protected] or call 775-3681.

Sanford High School Golden Alumni Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at Sanford High School’s Spartan Cafe, May 30. Seating is limited and advance reservations accepted by Friday (May 24) deadline by calling Joanne at 206-1702. Luncheon fee is $12.

South Portland High School class of 1969, 50th reunion, 5 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Doubletree Hotel, 303 Maine Mall Road, South Portland. For ticket information and other events, email [email protected]

