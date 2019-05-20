RAYMOND VILLAGE

Workshop to focus on end-of-life planning

Raymond Village Community Church will present an end-of-life planning and advanced directives workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at 27 Main St.

Leading the workshop will be the Rev. Nancy Foran, RVCC’s pastor and a certified advanced-care planner and certified adult family and elder mediator, and Marie Guerin, a trained hospice volunteer. Attendees will be guided through the process of documenting their end-of-life wishes in legally binding ways.

The workshop will explain the meaning of a variety of terms, how to choose health care agents, and strategies for talking about advanced care planning with loved ones.

Admission is free, and light refreshments will be served.

For further information, email Foran at [email protected], or call the church at 655-7749.

KENNEBUNK

Plant and Pie Sale set for Saturday

Seacoast Garden Club’s annual Plant and Pie Sale will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Port Hardware, at 153 Port Road.

Homegrown plants, including perennials, herbs and vegetables, will be offered at $4 to $10 each. There will be a variety of homemade pies for sale. Seacoast Garden Club members, wearing signature green aprons, will be on hand to help you select from the more than 500 plants available.

Profits from the sale will help fund the club’s programs and a scholarship awarded annually to a Kennebunk High School graduating senior.

In the event of rain, the sale will be held at the adjacent Washington Hose station.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Butterflies will be topic at Wonder Wednesday

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will host a Wonder Wednesday session for young children and their caregivers at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 18 Maine St.

This month, children are invited to come and explore the world of science with nature girl Miss Stephanie, who will be talking about butterflies. Attendees will hear some stories, talk about what they’ve learned and make a small craft. The sessions are for children age 5 and younger, but all are welcome.

ROCKPORT

Walk in the woods and build a nesting box

Maine Coast Heritage Trust Community Preserves will sponsor a morning outdoor event to explore birds’ habitats and build bluebird boxes Saturday morning.

MCHT steward/naturalist Kirk Gentalen will guide attendees on an 8 a.m. woods walk in search of migratory songbirds like warblers, thrushes, vireos and sparrows.

At 10 a.m., participants will receive materials and guidance from special guest naturalist John Twomey to build bluebird nesting boxes to take home.

To register for one or both sessions, email [email protected]

CAPE ELIZABETH

Barbecue to honor local first responders

Woodlands Senior Living will celebrate local first responders during a Law Enforcement & First Responders Appreciation BBQ, set for 11:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Cape Memory Care at 126 Scott Dyer Road.

All surrounding law enforcement and first responders including police, fire department, sheriff’s department, EMTs and their families have been invited to the free event that will include a barbecue dinner, live music, and giveaways. To-go boxes will be available for any on-duty officers who may be in the area but unable to stay.

DAMARISCOTTA

Senior troupe to present show

Hearts Ever Young, a local, senior midcoast troupe, will present “A Decade of Razzle Dazzle,” offering three performances including a 2 p.m. matinee Monday and 6:30 p.m. shows on Tuesday and May 28, all at Lincoln Theater.

The show will feature song, dance and comedy under the direction of Sean Fleming and his band, The H.E.Y. Makers, and a full chorus of over 45 participants comprising soloists, duets, and ensembles.

Admission is a suggested $10 donation at the door.

