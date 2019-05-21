PARIS — Police arrested Tuesday morning a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run fatal collision in Woodstock Monday on Route 26, authorities said.
Maine State troopers and county deputies took into custody 23-year-old Ethan Rioux-Poulios in West Paris.
The driver of a 2015 Subaru was killed after the car was struck by a 2005 Mercury Montego, believed to have been driven by Rioux-Poulios, which was found a short distance from the scene, Oxford Sheriff’s Office Lt. Justin Brown said.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 581 South Main St. at 12:40 p.m. Monday and closed a three-mile section of the major north-south highway until after 9 p.m. as they investigated the crash.
The identity of the driver of the Subaru has not been released as authorities attempt to locate family members.
This story will be updated.
-
News
Police arrest suspect in Woodstock fatal hit-and-run
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police surround Auburn home, close Main Street
-
News
Mills kicks off plan to develop road map for strong Maine economy
-
Nation & World
McGahn to defy subpoena for testimony, face contempt vote
-
Arts & Entertainment
Author: ‘Game of Thrones’ finale was ending, also beginning