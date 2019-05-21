PARIS — Police arrested Tuesday morning a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run fatal collision in Woodstock Monday on Route 26, authorities said.

Maine State troopers and county deputies took into custody 23-year-old Ethan Rioux-Poulios in West Paris.

The driver of a 2015 Subaru was killed after the car was struck by a 2005 Mercury Montego, believed to have been driven by Rioux-Poulios, which was found a short distance from the scene, Oxford Sheriff’s Office Lt. Justin Brown said.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 581 South Main St. at 12:40 p.m. Monday and closed a three-mile section of the major north-south highway until after 9 p.m. as they investigated the crash.

The identity of the driver of the Subaru has not been released as authorities attempt to locate family members.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

filed under: