ELLSWORTH — The trial is underway for a 21-year-old man accused of raping, beating and strangling a former high school classmate in Bar Harbor.
Testimony began after opening arguments Tuesday morning in Hanock County Superior Court in the trial of Jalique Keene.
Law enforcement officials said the killing unfolded after 19-year-old Mikaela Conley drove to Boston to pick up Keene from a flight home from Europe, where he played football in Serbia.
Early the next day, surveillance video captured Keene carrying Conley over his shoulder as she resisted. He was later seen dragging her body away.
Keene and Conley both attended Mount Desert High School, where Keene was a running back. Conley’s body was found June 2, 2018, in woods behind a school where surveillance camera captured them.
