A multivehicle crash near the Forest Avenue on Interstate 295 in Portland tied up northbound traffic during the evening commute Wednesday.

The Maine Turnpike Authority had lifted its travel advisory by 7 p.m., but the pileup that occurred at Exit 6 around 5:10 p.m. caused significant delays for motorists heading north during the evening rush hour.

State police dispatchers in Gray said they didn’t know about the crash and could not answer questions about how it happened or if anyone involved was hurt or arrested. They referred questions to a state police spokesman who did not immediately return a call or email.

