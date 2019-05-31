The owner of A&C Grocery in Portland is teaming up with two other entrepreneurs on a year-round food cart.

A&C Grocery owner Joe Fournier stocks shelves at his store. His latest venture is a food cart. Photo by Derek Davis

The cart, which they have called A&C Food Factory, is scheduled to launch at noon Tuesday at Austin Street Brewery, 115 Fox Street, Portland. It will serve food similar to the sandwiches and other casual fare sold through the A&C Grocery’s luncheonette  at 131 Washington Ave. The cart will frequent breweries and other popular destinations in Maine, Fournier said; you can follow its travels on Instagram.

Joe Fournier, owner of the grocery, is partnering on the project with his brother, Mike Fournier, and Ben Slattery, who has worked as a butcher at Whole Foods Market and making salads as garde manger at Chaval, a restaurant on Portland’s West End.

 

food, Maine business, portland maine
