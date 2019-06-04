Three years ago, the people of this city decided to allot me an amazing opportunity: to serve on the Portland City Council.

People often ask me questions like “Why did you choose to do this?” and “Is it all worth it?” It has always been easy to answer. I was and am still profoundly interested in helping my fellow people and community. Making a difference in someone’s life has always made it worth it. Being able to meet and engage so many folks with various ideas and perspectives has been profoundly fulfilling and worthwhile. Lastly, there is certainly something to be said about being a part of something greater than yourself.

I believe in public service, and am happy to say this has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. It is an experience that I am eternally grateful for and will always cherish. My career in health care has given me something else I am grateful for – perspective. I am all too familiar with how short and precious life is.

These existential thoughts are given not only to provide you, the reader, the opportunity to reflect upon what’s important to you, but also to provide a glimpse into my thought process. As difficult a decision as it was, I will not be seeking re-election in 2019. I am grateful to have given three years to the people of this city. Now it is time for me to focus on my family, friends, loved ones and career.

I could not be more proud of my work and legacy. I am humbled by the positive feedback I’ve received from my constituents throughout my term. I hope the people of this city will continue to appoint leaders who choose to be in it for the right reasons – leaders who are dedicated, selfless, thoughtful and apart from ego. I cannot thank Portland enough for believing in me.

Brian Batson

District 3 city councilor

Portland

