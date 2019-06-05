I experienced a very moving event last Friday at the Rally for #Dignity at Monument Square.

Seeing 354 individual puzzle pieces (created by those in recovery throughout our state over the last nine months), connected to create an 80-foot bigger story of hope and recovery from substance use disorder, was truly inspiring.

Bringing The Opioid Spoon Project to the event was emotional to watch, as those who had lost loved ones to this public health epidemic signed names in memoriam. However, the most touching and ironic moment for me was watching what happened as Gordon Smith, the governor’s opioid response director, made his remarks about the positive changes in policy our governor is taking to fight this disease and make manufacturers accountable.

As Smith spoke, a man who was homeless and suffering from substance use disorder suddenly walked toward the speaker and quietly pressed a rumpled dollar bill into his hand, saying, “This is for all the good work you do.”

What a complete circle of compassion and dignity we witnessed as “those people,” who we rallied to help, came forward and gave perhaps their last dollar to “us people,” who know little of the suffering and stigma they endure daily! It was truly a humbling moment and a lesson in the fallacy of the separation we create of “us” and “them.”

We are all humans – brothers and sisters – and we all deserve dignity and compassion. For inspiring pictures of this newsworthy event, go to facebook.com/recoverypuzzle/.

With gratitude,

Elaine Shamos, MPH

Portland

