Mainers have said time after time: They want more health care, not less! But Mainers who have Medicaid (also known as MaineCare) only have access to limited emergency dental care – which causes unnecessary pain, health risks and other terrible consequences from untreated cavities, infections and avoidable tooth loss.

L.D. 1453 would allow Maine to use matching federal Medicaid dollars to provide preventive and restorative dental care for Mainers who can’t otherwise afford it. The bill would also help improve access to care by giving dentists a financial incentive to serve more MaineCare patients.

Dental care is health care! A lack of access to dental care hurts Mainers and our whole health system. With so many Mainers unable to afford basic preventive, restorative and diagnostic care for their teeth, dental problems show up in our emergency rooms and have been connected to a greater risk of expensive, chronic conditions like heart disease and some types of cancer.

Investing in Maine adults’ oral health will add value to our health systems and improve the lives of thousands of Mainers.

Glen Herbert

South Portland

