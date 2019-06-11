Most homeless people in the Portland homeless shelter are not from Portland but come to Portland for services. How about we consider this to be a county problem?

The city could use existing property in town to house and care for these unfortunate people. How about the Civic Center on Free Street, which has become a burden on taxpayers because it’s been losing money anyway … paid for by Cumberland County?

Why not use the Civic Center for treatment and shelter? It does little else besides host a hockey team. Or maybe there is room at City Hall?

Why should the city of Portland absorb all of the cost when there is indeed a county?

Kevin Noel

Falmouth

