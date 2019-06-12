The gold buttons on the tan shirt are fastened. The patches are still sewn onto the short sleeves. The clear plastic bag does not hide the red-brown stains.

The jury looked at the uniform shirt Cpl. Eugene Cole was wearing on the night he died in Norridgewock last April. It is now evidence in the trial of John D. Williams, who is charged with murder in the sheriff deputy’s death.

Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea holds the shirt in its bag up for a forensic chemist from the state crime lab, who sits on the witness stand in the Cumberland County Courthouse.

“Can you point out for us where you saw the splatter staining?” Zainea asked.

“There’s one stain on the sleeve just forward of the stripes,” said Alison Gingras, pointing to minuscule dots on the right sleeve. “And another stain on the upper right front.”

Cole, 61, was the first Maine police officer fatally shot in the line of duty in three decades. Williams, 30, was arrested outside a remote Fairfield cabin on the fourth day of a massive manhunt. He has pleaded not guilty.

The defense team has not denied Williams shot and killed Cole. But attorney Verne Paradie has argued that he was too high from drug use that night to intentionally or knowingly cause his death, which is a central element of a murder charge. Paradie has said he will ask the judge to instruct the jury on a lesser charge of manslaughter before it deliberates on the evidence. The possible sentence for murder is 25 years to life, while manslaughter is capped at 30 years.

Forensic testimony dominated the third morning of the high profile trial and is expected to continue in the afternoon.

Gingras was one of three scientists from the crime lab to take the stand Wednesday morning. While the defense attorneys asked few questions of those witnesses, Paradie did press about the presence of DNA on the muzzle of the gun that is believed to be the one used in the shooting.

While DNA analyst Jennifer Sabean found DNA matching Cole and Williams on other pieces of evidence, a swab on the muzzle of the gun was not conclusive. Zainea said in her opening statement that evidence will suggest the gun was touching or very close to Cole’s skin when it was fired.

“You didn’t confirm any of the deputy’s DNA on the swab of the muzzle of the gun?” he asked.

“That is true,” Sabean said.

The state has presented more than a dozen witnesses so far. They have included people who used drugs with Williams and talked to him the night of the shooting, the Cumberland Farms clerk who called 911 when she noticed Williams driving a sheriff deputy’s truck, a young sheriff’s deputy who worked with Cole and a host of law enforcement officers who responded to Norridgewock last April.

