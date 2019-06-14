Katie Hawes, superintendent of RSU 21 in Kennebunk, announced Friday she will leave the district to take a job at the University of Southern Maine.

In a letter to parents released Friday, Hawes said she has accepted a tenure-track professor position in the graduate-level Educational Leadership program. She has been superintendent of RSU 21 for four years and previously was assistant superintendent for one year.

“I am proud of the work we have done on curriculum, universal pre-K, our school construction projects, expansion of STEM and world languages, expanded arts programming and athletics, impeccable fiscal audits and low financing rates, strong budgetary support, town-school partnerships, and, perhaps most notably, the teachers and administrators we have hired,” Hawes said in her letter.

Hawes, whose children will continue to attend Kennebunk schools, said she has told the school board she will be available to work with the next superintendent to ensure a smooth transition.

