ROCKLAND — A man serving a lengthy prison term for repeatedly sexually assaulting a child in Waldo County could face an additional 30 years behind bars after being accused of trying to murder another inmate.

Paul S. Andrews, 35, made his initial appearance Monday, June 17, in Knox County Court in Rockland on charges of aggravated attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The attempted murder charge carries a potential sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Since Andrews has not been indicted by a grand jury, he was not required to enter pleas at the initial appearance. His next scheduled court hearing is July 25 for a dispositional conference.

According to the criminal complaint filed last month by the District Attorney’s Office, Andrews attempted to strangle fellow prisoner Earl Huntley last July at the prison in Warren.

This incident occurred a little more than two months after he was sentenced April 30, 2018, in Waldo County to 18 years in prison for four counts of gross sexual assault against a young girl.

In March 2018, while being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset awaiting trial on the gross sexual assault cases, Andrews made headlines when he was accused of assaulting fellow inmate Julio Carrillo, who is accused of murdering his stepdaughter.

Andrews’ earliest release date on the gross sexual assault convictions is September 2032.

Huntley was hospitalized as a result of the alleged attempted murder. Huntley is serving a nine-year sentence for gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and possession of child pornography.

The aggravated assault charge involves a different prisoner, according to the court complaint.

Judge Susan Sparaco appointed attorney Philip Cohen to represent Andrews.

