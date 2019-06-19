As I read about the city of Portland scrambling to assist the large influx of asylum seekers, I am perplexed. Why is it that the city goes to such great lengths to help these people while other people, who were born here, including veterans, remain homeless?
Shame on you, Portland, for having homeless veterans in the community.
Shame on you, Portland, for putting the needs of non-citizens before those of men and women who put themselves in harm’s way to preserve and protect our country. Veterans should come first.
Shame on you, Portland.
Richard Townsend
Portland
