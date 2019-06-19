The deluge of asylum seekers overwhelming the region is said to be from Africa, but they come more directly from Brazil, Central America and Mexico before arriving in San Antonio, Texas, from which they are being bused 2,000 miles to the state of Maine. But they are not being persecuted in Brazil, Central America or Mexico.
So, why are they being bused to Portland to avoid persecution?
The asylum system is being gamed. Several billion people in the world would like to similarly game the system if we let them.
Nils H. Wessell
Chebeague Island
