A York County school district paid $50,000 to settle a discrimination claim by a former teacher and also agreed to amend her employee evaluation from two years ago.

The board of directors for RSU 21, which serves the towns of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel, voted this week to approve the settlement with former Kennebunk High School social studies teacher Rosa Slack.

The 5-page settlement agreement was released Thursday.

Slack filed a complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission in January 2018 year alleging that she was retaliated against for expressing concerns about two racist incidents.

She said in the fall of 2015, a student in one of her classes told an education technician he felt like burning Slack’s house down, and the district took no action other than removing the student from her class. Then, in March 2016, Slack said a friend of that student walked into her history class with a Confederate flag draped over his back, the word “Redneck” written down the center of it, as another student filmed her reaction.

The two boys were suspended, but the event cascaded into a drawn-out conflict with local administrators.

Through her attorney, Slack said earlier this week that she was encouraged by other provisions of the settlement, particularly that the district will work with the Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium, an organization that assists educators on improving dialogue around race, equity and inclusion.

Slack, who now teaches at Portland High School, said she plans to continue cooperating on an independent investigation of the claims she raised, which is ongoing.

“The outpouring of support I’ve received from the community, including many current students at KHS, has been amazing. That gives me hope for the future.”

Emily Kahn, the chair of the RSU 21 board of directors, praised the agreement and also drew attention to the steps the district has taken over the past several months.

The settlement clears the district of any liability and stipulates that Slack will dismiss her complaint with the human rights commission and not file any future claims.

It also includes a confidentiality clause, which is common, stating that both Slack and RSU 21 officials “will not publicly discuss the terms of this settlement except to say that the matter has been resolved to their mutual satisfaction.”

The $50,000 payment includes $40,000 in attorneys’ fees and $10,000 in compensatory damages.

The change in Slack’s evaluation for the 2016-17 school year deletes two sentences about Slack’s concerns about how the district handled the situations in question. It also changed some numerical scores that improved her overall score to “distinguished.”

The Press Herald reported about Slack’s complaint and broader concerns in February, which prompted the RSU to hold a special board meeting where students, former teachers, parents and community members called for answers, action, and accountability from the superintendent and school board.

A month later the RSU 21 board authorized an independent investigation into the district’s handling of racist incidents. That review is pending but officials hope it will help equity, diversity and inclusion in the schools and community.

One biracial family moved out of Kennebunk because of the harassment they say their daughter experienced. Another high school teacher says she left the district because of her disgust over how the administration responded to the problems cited by Slack.

The superintendent who presided over the controversy also has left the district. Last week, Kathryn Hawes announced that she was stepping down to take a job at the University of Southern Maine.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: