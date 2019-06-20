Opera Maine has dismissed the conductor of its upcoming July production after learning of broad sexual harassment charges against him, which led to him resigning from at least two other opera companies.

Stephen Lord, who has conducted operas around the country, had been scheduled to serve as principal conductor for Opera Maine’s production of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” July 24 and 26 at Merrill Auditorium in Portland. But Thursday afternoon Opera Maine’s executive director, Caroline Musica Koelker, announced in an email that Lord will not conduct.

“Opera Maine was saddened to learn of allegations of sexual harassment against Maestro Stephen Lord,” Koelker said in an email, adding that Opera Maine has never received a complaint of sexual harassment against Lord. “In the best interests of Opera Maine, Maestro Lord will not conduct our production of ‘The Magic Flute’ this summer.”

The performances will continue as scheduled, Koelker said. She did not say who would conduct.

Allegations of sexual harassment against Lord, 70, were reported by the Minnesota-based Twin Cities Arts Reader on Tuesday. Since then, Lord has resigned as principal conductor at the Michigan Opera Theatre and the Opera Theatre of St. Louis.

The report in the Twin Cities Arts Reader asserts that Lord used his position over the years to request sexual favors. The report cites emails and electronic messages in which it claims Lord promised career advancement to singers, pianists and conductors in exchange for sex. The paper said it had talked to more than two dozen people who made claims against him.

This story will be updated.

