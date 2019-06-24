Arrests

6/18 at 5:22 p.m. Kenneth W. Welton Jr., 47, of Brookside Road, Portland, was arrested on Foreside Road by Officer Kenneth Walberg on a charge of operating a water craft while under the influence.

6/20 at 2:53 p.m. Sharon C. Price, 61, of Old Orchard Beach Road, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Depot Road by Officer Amanda Hogg on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued from June 14-21.

Fire calls

6/14 at 11:48 a.m. Accident on Deerfield Way.

6/14 at 12:45 p.m. Assist Portland.

6/14 at 7:32 p.m. Accident on Blueberry Lane.

6/15 at 6:27 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Woods Road.

6/15 at 1:09 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

6/15 at 2:13 p.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

6/15 at 5:34 p.m. Accident on Depot Road.

6/16 at 3:34 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

6/16 at 10:40 a.m. Alarm on Inverness Road.

6/16 at 12:08 p.m. Assist Portland.

6/16 at 6:33 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

6/17 at 9:07 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

6/17 at 1:52 p.m. Alarm on Northbrook Road.

6/17 at 5:31 p.m. Shots fired on Lunt Road.

6/18 at 7:35 a.m. Accident at Gray and Leighton roads.

6/18 at 10:12 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

6/18 at 11:51 a.m. Alarm on Northbrook Road.

6/18 at 12:17 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Brook Road.

6/18 at 1:48 p.m. Accident at Bucknam and Legion roads.

6/18 at 5:36 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

6/19 at 2:46 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle at Middle and Falmouth roads.

6/19 at 4:11 p.m. Accident at Middle and Bucknam roads.

6/19 at 10:12 p.m. Alarm on Farm Gate Road.

6/19 at 10:17 p.m. Assist Portland.

6/20 at 8:20 p.m. Structure fire on McDermott Way.

6/20 at 10:19 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Roberts Street.

6/21 at 5:43 a.m. Alarm on Gray Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from June 14-21.

