Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon announced Monday she will challenge Sen. Susan Collins in 2020.

Gideon, a four-term representative from Freeport, said she will run against Collins “because Mainers deserve a senator who will always put our state first.”

Gideon, 47, a Democrat, has flirted with the idea of a Senate run since last fall, when Collins faced enormous pressure over her vote to confirm U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Gideon is in her fourth and final term in the Maine House and has been speaker for the last two.

It was widely assumed that the House speaker – regarded as a top Democratic contender in the 2020 race – would wait until after the Legislature adjourned to announce a Senate bid.

Gideon has also led the charge during the legislative session on several bedrock Democratic issues – including expanding access to abortion and offering paid family leave – that could play well with many swing female voters in Maine.

Collins, 66, has not said definitively that she will seek another term, but has raised nearly $4 million in campaign funds and is widely expected to fight to retain her seat. She was first elected in 1996.

Collins last won re-election in 2014, defeating Democrat Shenna Bellows, former head of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine and now a state senator, with more than 68 percent of the vote.

