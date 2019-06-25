A Saco man who sold an improvised explosive device to a federal agent has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.
Michael Rickett, 23, was sentenced to 27 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge D. Brock Hornby on Tuesday.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began investigating Rickett after someone reported that he tried to sell them an explosive device on July 10, 2017. The next day, an undercover ATF agent contacted Rickett, who sold the agent a “military grade IED” for $350. A forensic examination of the device showed it was an explosive.
Rickett pleaded guilty to selling an unregistered destructive device in February.
-
Local & State
Saco man who sold bomb to feds gets 2 years
-
Local & State
State closed Kendall Chick’s case 10 months before her death
-
News
Gideon endorsements highlight reproductive rights issue in 2020
-
American Journal
Harvey breaks ground for new Gorham plant
-
Business
Complete coverage of the Press Herald's investigation of CMP billing problems