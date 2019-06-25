One person was injured in a crash in Portland Tuesday morning when a van careened into a house and damaged a porch.

Lt. Robert Martin said a Subaru collided with the van around 10:50 a.m. near the intersection of Dartmouth and Freeman streets.

“The van careened off and struck the porch of a home,” Martin said.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Code enforcement staff inspected the building and determined there was no serious damage.

Martin said additional details about the crash, including the exact address of the building that was struck, were not yet available.

