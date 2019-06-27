If you’re a fan of Maelily Ryleigh’s, the popular breakfast and lunch spot at 949 Forest Avenue, just past Walton Street, better go this weekend for your scrambled eggs and corned beef hash. The owners of the restaurant have announced it will close permanently on Monday.

Once known as Kathy and Dave’s, Maelily Ryleigh’s serves diner-style food at affordable prices, which is probably why their parking lot always seems to be full. Maelily Ryleigh’s is known for its variety of muffins and for pancakes so big they cover the whole plate. Customers can usually get out the door spending no more than $10 for a meal.

The owners announced their plans on Facebook and on a sign posted at the restaurant. They did not say why they are closing.

