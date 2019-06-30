Re: “Electric shock: How Central Maine Power misled the public and mismanaged the rollout of its new billing system” ( June 23 , Page A1):

The extensive article in the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram is must reading for all Central Maine Power customers and others.

The feature article by Staff Writer Tux Turkel is very well written. It is clear and describes the sort of missteps, process errors and shortcuts that invariably produce flawed results. In this case, the flaws have led to thousands of customer problems and damage to CMP’s reputation, as well as to totally unnecessary costs, stress and worry.

I and many others, particularly those customers harmed and others worrying about what may happen to their current and future electric supply, deserve increased state legislative and regulatory action and attention.

Oliver Andrews III

Phippsburg

