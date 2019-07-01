Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who came out to be a bone marrow donor on June 22. Not only for Brad and Garrett, but for any person in need of a bone marrow transplant. We were overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity and support. More than 100 people attended, and 60 swabs were donated. To all those who donated, thank you. To all those who wanted to, but due to the DKMS guidelines were unable, we would like to also thank you. It was heartbreaking to have to turn away those who took the time, made the effort, and were unable to donate.

We would also like to thank the DKMS organization for organizing the drive, the Yarmouth Fire Department for all their assistance in hosting the drive, all the volunteers for their hard work and contribution to the success of the drive, and the 250 businesses in Freeport, Yarmouth and Falmouth who allowed us to hang flyers to promote the drive.

Finally, we would like to thank The Forecaster for doing the article on Brad and Garrett’s situation. It featured the realities of living with a rare genetic disease and certainly helped bring awareness to many.

Donna Martin

Yarmouth

