Saco police are seeking the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since March.

Kayla Skula was last seen March 22, when she arranged for transportation from Portland Road in an unknown vehicle. She left a residential facility.

The search is being conducted by multiple police agencies in multiple states, and with help from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Skula is 5′ 5″ tall, with blonde hair and blues eyes. She has ties to the Lewiston-Auburn area, the Portland/Westbrook area, and to Berkeley County, South Carolina, police said.

Anyone with information about Skula’s whereabouts should contact the Saco Police at (207) 282-8216.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: