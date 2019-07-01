WESTBROOK — The walking repairman sign on Route 302 is now officially a National Historic Landmark, adding some local pride to Duck Pond Corner and giving official recognition to the iconic sign Mainers have driven by for decades.

Built in 1962 by the late Al Hawkes for his television repair shop and now owned by Lenny’s at Hawkes Plaza, the Walking Man was one of the first mechanical, moving signs in the state.

Westbrook Historical Society members and locals who worked to get the sign federally designated as a landmark are ecstatic that their hard work has paid off.

Their effort began around 2014, when the Maine Department of Transportation was looking into installing a traffic roundabout at Duck Pond Corner. A historical status made for a creative way to stop that project.

“We then started looking into the history of the area,” said Mayor Mike Sanphy, a city councilor at the time and president of the historical society.

Sanphy, with the help of Martha Brackett, Ken Moody, Lenny’s owner Bill Umbel, Phil Spiller and abutting property owner Deb Shangraw, began to work towards securing the national landmark status.

“What was key was (state Sen.) Cathy Breen. The DOT folks were talking down to us, not really listening,” Sanphy said. “Breen came in and let them know they work for her, and set the record straight. From there, we were being listened to. Cathy really championed this for us.”

The group filed an application with Greater Portland Historic Landmarks and the sign was approved at that level. From there, Portland Landmarks’ Julie Larry and the rest of the team fought hard for federal recognition, which was approved earlier this month.

Sanphy, with help from Moody, Brackett and Larry, put together a 20-page history of the sign, complete with maps and photos. Hours of work went into the national application process, he said.

“After all that work, it is great to see this, and it’s big for Westbrook,” Sanphy said.

The federal recognition protects the sign, possibly insuring it stays as is for years to come. It also opens up a number of possible doors for grants to repair and maintain it. That takes the burden off Umbel, owner of Lenny’s at Hawkes Plaza and the owner of the sign.

“The sign, it’s an icon,” Umel said.

When people ask where his pub is located, ” I mention the sign and they know right away.”

Umbel says he is committed to keeping the sign alive as is, seeing it as both a local icon and reminiscent of an America from the past.

“The sign, with it’s architectural integrity, you notice places with these things,” he said. “Signs like this are gone now, and it’s huge to have it right here.”

Al Hawkes’ daughter, Darleen Doughty, is happy with the sign’s new status.

“I didn’t have much to do with the sign, but I know (Al) would have been happy,” Doughty said.

The sign is located in front of Lenny’s at 1274 Bridgton Road.

