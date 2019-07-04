The Westbrook American reported on July 8, 1959, that Mr. and Mrs. Everett Sweetser of Gorham and their son, Bruce, were vacationing at their summer home at Marshall Pond.
Gorham High School graduate Donald Warming, son of Alvin Warming of Gorham and Ruth Warming of Westbrook, had signed up with the U.S. Marine Corps.
