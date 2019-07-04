Music

July 9

Delta Knights Band, 6-7:30 p.m., gazebo, next to Baxter Memorial Library, South Street, Gorham. Free.

July 10

Westbrook City Band, 6-8 p.m. Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

July 13

Hot Fiddle with violinist Ashley Liberty and pianist Daniel Strange, 7 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Music with a Mission concert benefits Keep ME Warm emergency heating assistance. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 students, children, seniors at mwamconcerts.com or at door; box office opens 6 p.m., doors 6:30 p.m.

July 16

Joan Kennedy Duo Collateral, 6-7:30 p.m., gazebo, next to Baxter Memorial Library, South Street, Gorham. Free.

July 16-Aug. 13

Sebago Lake Music Festival, Tuesday night chamber concert series with 27 internationally acclaimed musicians, Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road Harrison. FMI, tickets ($25 adults, under 21 free) at sllmf.org.

July 17

Legolas, blues, Jethro Tull, Johnny Cash, 6-8 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

July 23

Jim Gallant Band, 6-7:30 p.m., gazebo, next to Baxter Memorial Library, South Street, Gorham. Free.

July 24

Erica Brown & the Bluegrass Connection, 6-8 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

July 31

Singer-songwriter Andy Penk, 6-8 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free.

Theater

July 5

“Employee of the Month (Consultant Edition), Knee Deep in the Hoopla improv troupe, 7 p.m., Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham. Free homemade desserts. Suggested donations to church, $10 adults, $6 under 12. FMI: 839-3111, or CresseyRdUMC.org

July 11-28

“Singing in the Rain,” 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets: $17-$25 at schoolhousearts.org.

July 18-20, 25-27

The Originals present “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” by Sarah Ruhl, 2:30 p.m. July 21, 7:30 p.m. July 25-27, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. Tickets: July 25 pay-what-you can, all others $25, $22 at 929-5412, sacorivertheatre.org.

Exhibits

Through July 18

Multi-media artist Sarah Shepley’s prints, inspired by recent trips to Ecuador, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Artist talk on Ecuadorian Arts Initiative, 5:30 p.m. June 28, followed by artist reception 5-7 p.m. FMI: 647-2787, gallery302.com.

