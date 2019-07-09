Maine voters are going to hear a lot of requests for their signatures a lot in the months ahead, as the Secretary of State’s Office prepares to issue more than a dozen petitions for “people’s veto” campaigns to overturn newly enacted state laws.

The most recent application for a petition targets the new assisted-suicide law that allows a terminally ill patient to take a lethal dose of medication obtained from a physician. Activists also want to overturn the new law that prohibits the practice of “conversion therapy” on minors in order to change their sexual orientation. The other laws subject to people’s veto campaigns run the gamut, from measures that require health insurance providers, including Medicaid, to cover abortion services to others that switch Maine back to a presidential primary or eliminate the religious exemption for childhood vaccinations for school children.

Applications have been filed by a range of interest groups, including the Christian Civic League of Maine and Mainers for Health and Parental Rights, as well as private individuals.

But those seeking to get their questions on the ballot in November have a short time to gather the 63,067 valid voter signatures they need — equal to 10 percent of the number of voters who participated in the last statewide governor’s election.

Signatures would need to be in sometime in early August, to give the Secretary of State 30 days to validate the petitions before the Sept. 6 ballot deadline for November, according to Kristen Muszynski, spokeswoman for Secretary of State Matt Dunlap.

Muszynski said that in the case of a people’s veto campaign, signatures must be gathered and submitted to municipal clerks for initial review before the laws targeted by the petitions go into effect, which would be Sept. 19. She said petitioners would thus need to get their signatures to local clerks by Sept. 13, and the clerks would have to verify signatures and send signed petitions on to the state by Sept. 18.

Voting on whether to overturn the laws would happen on March 3, the date of the presidential primary — or on the June 9 primary, if the people’s veto campaign to overturn the new presidential primary law gathers enough signatures to put that law on hold.

