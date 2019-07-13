Over the past 15 years, we’ve made immense progress in the global AIDS fight, but the disease remains a deadly crisis. Every day, the AIDS epidemic claims 2,500 lives.

The House Appropriations Committee recently took a big step toward continuing America’s leadership in the AIDS fight by maintaining the United States’ historic one-third commitment for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, one of the most effective and efficient health partnerships on the planet.

Over its first 15 years, the Global Fund has helped save 27 million lives. Today, the countries most affected by AIDS are contributing more to the fight than ever before. But the battle is far from over, and the United States must continue to play a critical leadership role. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Susan Collins has the opportunity to help us defeat this terrible disease once and for all.

Viruses like HIV do not respect borders. Sen. Collins can help us win the fight against AIDS by supporting America’s one-third commitment to the Global Fund ($1.56 billion), which will be used to incentivize billions of dollars in investments from other donors and save millions of innocent lives.

Michelle Amato

Portland

