Over the past 15 years, we’ve made immense progress in the global AIDS fight, but the disease remains a deadly crisis. Every day, the AIDS epidemic claims 2,500 lives.
The House Appropriations Committee recently took a big step toward continuing America’s leadership in the AIDS fight by maintaining the United States’ historic one-third commitment for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, one of the most effective and efficient health partnerships on the planet.
Over its first 15 years, the Global Fund has helped save 27 million lives. Today, the countries most affected by AIDS are contributing more to the fight than ever before. But the battle is far from over, and the United States must continue to play a critical leadership role. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Susan Collins has the opportunity to help us defeat this terrible disease once and for all.
Viruses like HIV do not respect borders. Sen. Collins can help us win the fight against AIDS by supporting America’s one-third commitment to the Global Fund ($1.56 billion), which will be used to incentivize billions of dollars in investments from other donors and save millions of innocent lives.
Michelle Amato
Portland
-
Columns
Gina Barreca: Is the political cartoonist an endangered species?
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Strimling should donate campaign donations to asylum seekers
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Half-century after leaving, Maine native keeps in touch via Press Herald
-
Business
Boston investment firm still pursuing purchase of Saddleback ski area
-
Opinion
Commentary: It’s not your fault that you eat so much sugar