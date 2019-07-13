Even thought I was born and raised in Portland, I moved to Texas about 50 years ago to fly helicopters for the Army, but I’ve kept up with my home city.
I have a half-dozen apps on my phone to keep up with the news. One of them is the Press Herald app.
Living in Texas, I thought it was curious that the first notification I received of Texan Ross Perot’s death was from the Portland Press Herald. The Press Herald has always been a quality paper even when you shared honors with the Portland Evening Express.
Just wanted to give you kudos from a native son who still keeps in touch.
Anthony Geishauser
Bryan, Texas
