BOSTON — The Red Sox placed knuckleballer Steven Wright on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right foot a day after he was hit with a line drive by Dodgers infielder Max Muncy.

The move was made before Sunday night’s series finale against Los Angeles at Fenway Park.

With Wright being placed on the IL, Boston opened a spot to add right-hander Andrew Cashner to the active roster.

The Red Sox acquired Cashner, 32, from Baltimore on Saturday for two minor leaguers. He’s expected to make his first start for Boston on Tuesday at Fenway against Toronto.

ANGELS: Mike Trout was pulled from the Angels’ game against Seattle because of right calf tightness.

The two-time AL MVP left before the start of the third inning, interrupting his incredible recent success at the plate.

Trout lined out to first in his only plate appearance against Yusei Kikuchi. The outfielder didn’t emerge from the dugout to start the third, with Kole Calhoun moving over from right field to center and David Fletcher moving from shortstop to right.

Starting before the All-Star break, Trout was on an offensive tear even by his lofty standards. He had eight homers and 18 RBI in his previous seven games, becoming just the sixth player in AL history to reach those totals in a seven-game span.

ROYALS-ATHLETICS TRADE: Kansas City traded Homer Bailey to Oakland for minor league infielder Kevin Merrell after scratching the veteran right-hander about 45 minutes before his scheduled start of its series finale against Detroit.

Bailey, 33, has rebounded this season with the Royals after signing a minor league deal in February. He is 7-6 with a 4.80 ERA, but he’s been especially good over his past seven starts.

The A’s began the day six games behind Houston in the AL West and just ahead of Cleveland for a wild-card spot.

