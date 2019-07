Arrests

7/7 at 8:19 a.m. A 17-year-old female was arrested on Gray Road by Sgt. George Savidge on a charge of assault.

Summonses

7/4 at 2:17 p.m. Rodrigo R. Faria, 42, of Bradley Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Jeffrey Smith on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

7/5 at 10:47 a.m. Alarm on Woodlands Drive.

7/6 at 1:49 a.m. Accident on Turnpike Spur.

7/6 at 11:13 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

7/7 at 5:53 a.m. Assist Portland.

7/7 at 6:36 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

7/8 at 1:59 a.m. Alarm on Arbor Road.

7/8 at 8:57 a.m. Lines down on Hurricane Road.

7/8 at 3:22 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

7/8 at 3:23 p.m. Odor of smoke on Foreside Road.

7/9 at 11:10 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

7/9 at 3:26 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

7/9 at 4:10 p.m. Accident on Allen Avenue Extension.

7/9 at 7:41 p.m. Fire on Marigold Lane.

7/9 at 9:13 p.m. Structure fire on Leighton Road.

7/10 at 7:31 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

7/10 at 9:51 a.m. Lines down on Woodville Road.

7/11 at 10:47 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from July 5-12.

