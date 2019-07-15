Julio Carillo is pleading guilty to a murder charge in the slaying of his 10-year-old stepdaughter.

Maine Attorney General’s Office spokesman Marc Malon confirmed Monday that the Criminal Division of the AG’s Office was notified about Carillo’s plea change.

Carillo’s attorney, Darrick Banda of Augusta, said his client will enter a guilty plea on July 22 in Waldo County.

Carillo, 52, and his wife, Sharon Carillo, 34, were both been charged with depraved indifference murder in the death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy. The couple were scheduled to have separate trials, with Julio Carrillo’s set to begin in August.

Prosecutors say that Kennedy suffered months of physical abuse leading up to her death on Feb. 25, 2018.

Sharon Carrillo, whose trial is scheduled to begin in December, is represented by attorney Christopher MacLean. Sharon Carrillo has sought to annul her marriage to Julio Carrillo because he was married to at least one other woman when they wed.

This story will be updated.

