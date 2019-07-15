BATH — A Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday morning and charged with aggravated assault.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry confirmed Sunday that Matthew Shiers, 35, was arrested in Bath around 8 a.m. Friday by detectives from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Merry said Shiers was charged with aggravated assault related to domestic violence. However, he said details need to come from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, which is conducting the criminal investigation, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, which is overseeing the investigation. Officials at the District Attorney’s Office weren’t available for comment over the weekend.

On Monday morning, Capt. Donald Goulet of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division referred all questions back to Merry.

Merry said Shiers is suspended with pay. That could change if an internal investigation reveals whether any department policies and procedures were violated.

“There’s obviously employment issues so a lot of that is protected,” Merry said. “Whenever a police officer is arrested there is a due process that really needs to be followed and that’s what we’re doing.”

Shiers has been employed by the sheriff’s office since 2006.

Shiers was released from Cumberland County Jail on Friday, according to the jail’s booking office.

No further information was available as of Monday morning.

