A child was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland after two motor vehicles collided Sunday afternoon on Route 25 in Gorham. Five other people were reportedly injured.
The Cumberland County Regional Communications Center in a notification sent to media groups said the road was shut down around 3 p.m. to allow police to investigate the cause of the crash. Dispatchers were uncertain as to when the road might reopen.
News Center Maine tweeted that an 8-year-old had to be flown by helicopter following “a serious crash on Route 25 in Gorham.”
The Portland television station also reported that five other individuals were transported to the hospital with “severe injuries.”
Investigators are at the scene trying to figure out what caused the crash.
Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Theater review: ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ cast members take their roles to the limit
-
Nation & World
ISIS militants return to Iraq, continue fight
-
Arts & Entertainment
Theater review: Stellar cast reminds that ‘Cabaret’ is one of the best musicals ever
-
Nation & World
Puerto Rico governor will not seek re-election, leaves his party
-
Sports
Ledecky upset in 400 final at swimming world championships