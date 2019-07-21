A child was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland after two motor vehicles collided Sunday afternoon on Route 25 in Gorham. Five other people were reportedly injured.

The Cumberland County Regional Communications Center in a notification sent to media groups said the road was shut down around 3 p.m. to allow police to investigate the cause of the crash. Dispatchers were uncertain as to when the road might reopen.

News Center Maine tweeted that an 8-year-old had to be flown by helicopter following “a serious crash on Route 25 in Gorham.”

The Portland television station also reported that five other individuals were transported to the hospital with “severe injuries.”

Investigators are at the scene trying to figure out what caused the crash.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

« Previous

filed under: