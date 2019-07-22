Arrests

7/18 at 11:43 p.m. Hannah L. Grant, 18, of Applecrest Drive, was arrested on West Elm Street by Officer Amie Rapa on charges of operating without a license and illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

Summonses

7/15 at 10:57 p.m. Stanis Ntambe Kundo, 45, was issued a summons on Portland Street by Sgt. Michael Pierce on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

7/15 at 3:01 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Portland Street.

7/16 at 8:42 a.m. Accident at Hillside Street and Limerick Drive.

7/16 at 10:06 a.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and East Main Street ramp.

7/16 at 12:33 p.m. Brush fire on Cousins Street.

7/16 at 7:52 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

7/18 at 7:20 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

7/18 at 10:05 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Lafayette Street.

7/19 at 8:29 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

7/19 at 11:31 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.

7/20 at 11:48 a.m. Accident on Portland Street.

7/20 at 12:49 p.m. Structure fire on Hillcrest Avenue.

7/21 at 6:31 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on North Road.

7/21 p.m. Alarm on Meadowbrook Lane.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from July 15-21.

