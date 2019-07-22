Arrests

7/15 at 12:52 a.m. Edana Lewis, 38, of Oak Street, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Middle Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/16 at 8:04 p.m. Kenji Bolden, 41, of Court Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Court Street on a charge of probation violation.

7/17 at 12:42 a.m. Connor Robinson, 20, of Dooley Lane, Phippsburg, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Richardson Street on charges of operating under the influence, violation of conditions of release, operating without a license, and operating without a license in violation of a restriction. Robinson was also issued a summons on a charge of sale or use of drug paraphernalia.

7/20 at 1:05 p.m. Ranada Freeman, 38, of Bath, was arrested by Officer Brett McIntire on Centre Street on charges of violation of a protective order and violation of condition of release.

7/21 at 8:15 p.m. Isabella Jackson, 22, of Union Street Court, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Eric Bryan on Union Street Court.

Summonses

7/13 James Kenney, 54, of Primrose Lane, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Congress Avenue on a charge of operating without a license.

7/15 A 17-year-old boy, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Eric Bryan on Water Street on a charge of theft.

7/16 A 14-year-old girl, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on Drayton Avenue on charges of illegal possession of liquor by a juvenile and burglary of a motor vehicle.

7/17 Stephanie Delano, 34, of High Street, was issued a summons by Officer Richard Ross on Water Street on charges of unsworn falsification and falsifying physical evidence.

Fire calls

7/15 at 7:17 p.m. Smoke alarm on Graffam Way.

7/17 at 10:56 a.m. Gas leak investigation on Cottage Street.

7/17 at 12:52 p.m. Rescue assist on Washington Street.

7/17 at 4:30 a.m. Public service on Washington Street.

7/19 at 9:45 a.m. Stalled elevator on Richardson Street.

7/19 at 1:59 p.m. Water rescue on Washington Street.

7/19 at 3:25 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Marshall Street.

7/20 at 9:49 a.m. Rescue assist on Old Brunswick Road.

7/20 at 3:39 p.m. Rescue assist on York Street.

7/21 at 10:03 a.m. Rescue assist on Mitchell Road.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 43 calls from July 15-21.

