Arrests

7/19 at 5:59 p.m. Alton Lane, 19, of Pownal, was arrested by Detective John Roma on charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

7/21 at 9:57 p.m. Nyalieb Deng, 27, of Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Emily Lopez on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

Fire calls

7/17 at 12:01 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

7/17 at 3:34 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Desert Road.

7/18 at 10:39 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on US Route 1.

7/18 at 2:34 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Allen Road.

7/18 at 3:11 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

7/18 at 3:17 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

7/18 at 5:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near River Road.

7/19 at 12:44 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

7/20 at 9:23 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Depot Street.

7/22 at 12:34 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 196.

7/22 at 12:50 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on School Street.

7/22 at 2:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

7/22 at 6:46 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Wolfe’s Neck Road.

7/22 at 9:25 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Elmwood Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from July 15-23.

filed under: