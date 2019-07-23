Chebeague Island
Tues. 7/30 5:30 p.m. Cemetery Committee PH
Durham
Thur. 7/25 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Falmouth
Thur. 7/25 6 p.m. Long Range Planning Advisory Committee TH
Wed. 7/31 4:30 p.m. Economic Improvement Committee TH
North Yarmouth
Thur. 7/25 5:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee TO
Thur. 7/25 7 p.m. Friends of Wescustogo TO
Yarmouth
Thur. 7/25 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee CR
Thur. 7/25 7 p.m. Town Council LC
Thur. 8/1 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop LC
-
Local & State
Maine’s high court rejects appeal of man convicted in hammer killing
-
Politics
Immigration operation touted by Trump nets 35 arrests
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Legion Baseball: Windham bests a hobbled Massabesic
-
Local & State
Federal appeals court hears arguments in South Portland pipeline case
-
Northern Forecaster
Yarmouth Clam Festival takes the heat