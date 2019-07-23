Chebeague Island

Tues.  7/30  5:30 p.m.  Cemetery Committee  PH

Durham

Thur.  7/25  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Falmouth

Thur.  7/25  6 p.m.  Long Range Planning Advisory Committee  TH

Wed.  7/31  4:30 p.m.  Economic Improvement Committee  TH

North Yarmouth

Thur.  7/25  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee  TO

Thur.  7/25  7 p.m.  Friends of Wescustogo  TO

Yarmouth

Thur.  7/25  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee  CR

Thur.  7/25  7 p.m.  Town Council  LC

Thur.  8/1  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  LC

