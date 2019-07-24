Arrests

No arrests were reported from July 16-22.

Summonses

7/16 at 1:52 p.m. Jessie Ann Frederickson, 37, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of failure to produce insurance.

Fire calls

7/16 at 6:24 p.m. Fire alarm on Locksley Road.

7/18 at 11:31 a.m. Fire alarm on Longfellow Drive.

7/19 at 2:21 a.m. Fire alarm on Peabbles Point Lane.

7/20 at 8:59 a.m. Fire alarm on Wedgewood Road.

7/20 at 1:15 p.m. Fire alarm on Headland Road.

7/21 at 11:20 a.m. Water issue on Shore Road.

7/21 at 11:41 a.m. Fire alarm on Running Tide Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from July 16-22.

