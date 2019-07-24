Arrests
No arrests were reported from July 16-22.
Summonses
7/16 at 1:52 p.m. Jessie Ann Frederickson, 37, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of failure to produce insurance.
Fire calls
7/16 at 6:24 p.m. Fire alarm on Locksley Road.
7/18 at 11:31 a.m. Fire alarm on Longfellow Drive.
7/19 at 2:21 a.m. Fire alarm on Peabbles Point Lane.
7/20 at 8:59 a.m. Fire alarm on Wedgewood Road.
7/20 at 1:15 p.m. Fire alarm on Headland Road.
7/21 at 11:20 a.m. Water issue on Shore Road.
7/21 at 11:41 a.m. Fire alarm on Running Tide Road.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from July 16-22.
