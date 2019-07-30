Atria chef comes out on top in competition with local restaurants

Atria Scarborough put on a lively luau for this year’s Chef Show Down, where local celebrities judged that Atria’s Culinary Director Joel Glatz bested Brad Griswald of 21 Taps; Erin Kieu, owner of Pho Hong; and Corey Gamache of El Rayo, all in Scarborough.

Each year Atria Senior Living promotes a signature summer event called Chef Show Down, a food competition at all Atria communities in the U.S. and Canada that features one main ingredient. The competition asked the chefs to create the perfect salsa with the main ingredient, peppers, and asked the judges to vote for their favorite salsa based on five categories: taste, presentation, creativity, plenty of peppers and the charisma of the chef. Celebrity judges included Scarborough Deputy Fire Chief Richard Kindelan; Sgt. Steve Thibodeau of the Scarborough Police Department; musician Lisa Mills; Dr. Jonathan Emlet of Scarborough Family Chiropractic, Katy Foley, vice chairwoman of the Scarborough Town Council; Fr. Innocent Okozi of St. Maximillian, and David Whitten, Atria Scarborough resident ambassador.

Atria Scarborough’s Executive Director and event emcee, Caitlin Marsanskis, presented Glatz with an engraved plaque.

Transitions

Maine Life Real Estate Co. of Scarborough announced the company is now affiliated with eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings Inc. Rob Edgerley, founder and owner of Maine Life Real Estate Co., said the move made sense. “We are excited about this new affiliation. Partnering with eXp allows access to new marketing, technology and exposure for our clients,” Edgerley said, adding, however, that “It was important to us that we kept our independent, boutique feel and culture.”

CHA Consulting Inc. consulting engineering firm, announced its affiliate, PDT Architects, has rebranded as CHA Architecture. PDT Architects was acquired by CHA Consulting in 2017. The branding change completes the integration of the companies and aligns the architecture studio with the CHA brand.

Recognition

Several local restaurants were among those honored in Wine Spectator’s 2019 Restaurant Awards, which highlights restaurants around the world that offer the best wine selections.

Establishments that garnered recognition include The Back Bay Grill in Portland; Chebeague Island Inn; Five Fifty-Five in Portland; The Point Restaurant in Scarborough; and Sea Glass in Cape Elizabeth. The complete list of winners is featured in Wine Spectator’s August issue and WineSpectator.com.

Woodlands Senior Living recently held a first responder appreciation event at the organization’s Cape Elizabeth location. Members of the police, fire and sheriff’s department and EMTs and their families were invited to the free event, which included barbecue dinner and activities.

Verrill Dana was recently recognized as a leading firm in Maine in the field of Litigation: General Commercial by London-based Chambers & Partners, one of the world’s most respected legal research and publishing firms.

Giving back

Local food pantries in Cumberland County will receive over $11,000 raised from Evergreen Credit Union’s 13th annual disc golf event.

Portland-based Oakhurst Dairy donated more than 4,000 gallons of milk to the Good Shepherd Food Bank in advance of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Hires, promotions, appointments

RE/MAX Shoreline welcomed Nick Guerrette, an associate broker with a background in commercial and residential construction, to its Falmouth office.

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty announced that Beth Taylor has joined the Portland office.

Maine Outdoor Brands of Portland has appointed Jenny Kordick as its first executive director to lead the nonprofit outdoor alliance in working to strengthen Maine’s outdoor recreation economy. Maine Outdoor Brands was formed in 2017 to lure a younger workforce to Maine.

Katahdin Trust announced that Blake Hamel has joined its affiliate, Maine Financial Group in Scarborough, as a commercial services officer.

Matthew Pitzer of Falmouth has been elected to the board of directors of the Maine Real Estate & Development Association.

Cumberland-based criminal justice software development company Call2test recently welcomed Brooke Hamilton as head of design.

The Maine Community Foundation has appointed Leslie Clague of Portland as program associate. Clague will provide general administrative and logistical support.

Sevee & Maher Engineers of Cumberland has added two civil engineers to its staff. Ben Monohon brings more than 13 years of experience as a project manager and field engineer. Jenna Gilbert will work primarily in civil design and engineering.

