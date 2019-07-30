Arrests

7/25 at 4:29 p.m. Heather R. Fogg, 35, of South Chester Road, Chester, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, failing to provide correct name, address, or date of birth, violating conditions of release and on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/26 at 4:50 p.m. Joshua A. Kennedy, 30, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

7/27 at 6 a.m. Eric S. Hoyt, 50, of Hill Street, South Paris, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard and Spring Street by Officer Aaron Erickson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/27 at 12:12 p.m. Adrienne Dyment, 23, of Cumberland Avenue, Westbrook, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

7/23 at 12:04 a.m. Katherine E. Callahan, 18, of Burnham Woods Circle, was issued a summons on Burnham Woods Circle by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of allowing a minor to possess or consume liquor.

7/25 at 8:37 a.m. Austin T. Oliver, 19, of Fogg Road, was issued a summons on Fogg Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

7/27 at 5:38 p.m. A 16-year-old male, of Scarborough, was issued a summons Kennebago Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of terrorizing.

7/28 at 8:34 p.m. Michelle M. Bracy, 37, of Chicopee Road, Buxton, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating on a suspended registration.

Fire calls

7/22 at 2:42 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on U.S. Route 1.

7/22 at 4:56 p.m. Alarm call on Broadturn Road.

7/22 at 9:15 p.m. Telephone wire down on the Eastern Trail.

7/22 at 10:24 p.m. Tree down on Running Hill Road.

7/24 at 2:21 a.m. Structure fire on Winslow Homer Road.

7/24 at 2:17 p.m. Structure fire on Honeysuckle Lane.

7/25 at 9:06 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/25 at 3:24 p.m. Alarm call on Leah Lane.

7/25 at 7:38 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Winding Way.

7/27 at 9:11 a.m. Alarm call on Cabela Boulevard.

7/27 at 4:02 p.m. Mulch fire on Payne Road.

7/27 at 4:49 p.m. Alarm call on Quentin Drive.

7/27 at 5:49 p.m. Alarm call on East Grand Avenue.

7/28 at 11:28 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Colonial Drive.

7/28 at 4:10 p.m. Mulch fire on Gallery Boulevard.

7/28 at 4:19 p.m. Gas odor investigation on Gorham Road.

7/28 at 8:42 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Evergreen Farms Road.

EMS

Scarborough Police Department received 42 calls from July 22-28.

