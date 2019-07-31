Executive Chef Jeremy Lamoureux has fresh ideas for his restaurant, Noble Kitchen + Bar, in The Brunswick Hotel (4 Noble St., Brunswick, 837-6565).

Sande Updegraph Sande Updegraph lives in Brunswick and is a longtime food writer. She can be reached at [email protected]

They include dishes like Warmed Mediterranean Olives, Caprese Macaroni and Cheese, and Atlantic Seafood Bouillabbaisse that feature simply prepared, locally sourced, sustainable foods. He plans to try new concepts that will allow customers to experience and learn in a comfortable and enjoyable way. Look for special events, including a Harvest Dinner on the redesigned patio, that will feature the best of local bounty from the farm and the sea.

The Brunswick Hotel has options for meetings and social gatherings and staff will work with customers to create menus that will enhance their experience. The restaurant also offers a prix fixe menu for dinner before performances at Maine State Music Theater, starting at $19. For beer lovers, Flight Deck Brewing has created Noble Ale, a new brew sold exclusively at Noble Kitchen + Bar.

Lamoureux said he plans to participate in and support community activities. His goal is to give people an enjoyable experience that allows them to leave happy, and want to return.

Food & Beverage Events

Aug. 2-4

South Freeport Congregational Church Summer Blueberry Festival, 865-4012. Artisan marketplace, baked goods, lots of blueberries; 98 S. Freeport Road, Sout Freeport, Friday 3 p.m.-Sunday 11 a.m., free admission.

Lobster Festival continues in Rockland. Schedule, tickets at MaineLobsterFestival.com.

Aug. 3

Bow Street Market tasting of Northern Italian wines, 3:30-6 p.m., 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

Aug. 4

Tao Yuan features the second of their Summer Street Food series, the Street Food of Vietnam, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., $48 per person, 22 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-9002, reservations required.

Aug. 7

Learn to can local fruit presented by Deede and Kathy, owners of Bessie’s Farm Goods, 6 p.m., L.L. Bean Home Store, 12 Nathan Nye St., Freeport, 755-2326, free; space is limited so arrive early.

Aug. 8

Bow Street Market tasting with Mast Landing Brewery, 3:30-5:30 p.m., 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

Aug. 14

Summer Graze with Nonesuch River Brewing and Cold River Distillery 6-9 p.m., Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Road, New Gloucester, 761-6665, $75 per person, tickets at Eventbrite; five courses served family-style, with catering by The Black Tie Co.

Aug. 20

Cooking with Coffee cooking class, Now You’re Cooking, 6-8 p.m., $50, 49 Front Street, Bath, 443-1402, reservations required. For a complete list of classes, check ACooksEmporium.com.

Food Features

Bessie’s Farm Goods soups include Fresh Corn and Potato, and Cheese Tortellini with Spinach and Tomatoes, 33 Litchfield Road, Freeport, 865-9840. Call ahead to reserve soups.

