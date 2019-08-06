Arrests

7/31 at 3:55 p.m. Kory Rickett, 38, of Trufant Street, Bath, was arrested on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

8/1 at 6 p.m. Paul G. Robinson, 73, of Broad Cove Road, was arrested on Broad Cove Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/2 at 10:49 p.m. Michael Bilodeau, 37, of Cranbrook Drive, was arrested on Cranbrook Drive by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of violating a protection order.

Summonses

7/30 at 4 p.m. Dave Morrill, 25, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of failure to inspect motor vehicle.

7/30 at 5:28 p.m. Madison Rand, 20, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Scott Dyer Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of speeding.

7/31 at 9:42 a.m. Dawn Gordan, 52, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons at Kettle Cove by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

7/31 at 10 a.m. Shannon Hay, 50, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Scott Dyer Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of speeding.

8/2 at 10:51 a.m. Alexei Popov, 35, of Windham, was issued a summons on Spurwink Avenue by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

8/3 at 11:30 p.m. Maci Russell, 22, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Erie Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of furnishing a place for minors to consume alcohol.

8/4 at 1:31 a.m. Jasmine Farrell, 27, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Fowler Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

8/2 at 2:35 p.m. Fuel leak on Preble Street.

8/5 at 4:41 p.m. Tree down on Shore Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from July 30 to Aug. 5.

