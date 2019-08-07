Performers rehearse this afternoon for the opening night of Crystal, a Cirque du Soleil production that combines acrobatics with ice-skating for the first time.

Directed by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, Crystal is Cirque du Soleil’s 42nd production.

Crystal, the main character, is a young woman who falls through the ice and discovers her own creativity.

The show combines multiple disciplines with circus artists extreme skaters, figure skaters, synchronized skaters and gymnasts learning and borrowing from each other.

The performances take place at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland through Sunday.

