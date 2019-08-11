OAKLAND — A 37-year-old man was critically injured and transported to a hospital via LifeFlight helicopter after he was struck by a train in Oakland on Saturday night, according to officials.

Rick Stubbert, deputy chief of the Oakland Police Department, said the man’s name is not yet being released and that the incident is still under investigation. He said he could not describe the nature of the individual’s injuries, but noted that they were “serious.” The victim, who is now in stable but critical condition, was transported to a Portland or Lewiston hospital for treatment, Stubbert said.

“We don’t think there’s any (suspicious activity), we’re just trying to figure out what happened,” Stubbert said Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on the railroad tracks just before the intersection of Oak and Main streets, near the Subway sandwich shop in the downtown area.

“The train was headed westbound, and I’m not sure what direction he was headed,” Stubbert said.

Fire and rescue units from Oakland and Waterville responded to the scene, along with Maine State Railroad Police.

